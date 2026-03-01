Midnight Inferno: The Walchand Hirachand Road Hotel Blaze
A fire erupted at Hotel Babel in south Mumbai early Sunday, damaging the first and second floors but causing no injuries. Firefighters contained the blaze within 90 minutes. The cause remains unknown, while the building's wiring, furniture, and terrace were affected. Emergency services managed the incident effectively.
In the early hours of Sunday, a significant fire erupted at Hotel Babel located on Walchand Hirachand Road in south Mumbai. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The flames, labeled as a 'level 1' fire, confined themselves to the hotel's first and second floors. Crucially, the blaze damaged electrical wiring, installations, wooden furniture, mattresses, and scrap materials spread across approximately 2,000 square feet, affecting parts of the building's terrace.
The fire brigade quickly deployed multiple engines to control the situation, backed by ambulances and emergency staff. The fire was successfully contained by 2:25 am, though the cause of the incident remains under investigation.
