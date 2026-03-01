Left Menu

Electoral Upheaval: West Bengal's Voter Rolls Transformation

West Bengal's post-SIR rolls prune 63.66 lakh names, reshaping demographics and political dynamics. The electorate shrinks from 7.66 to 7.04 crore, impacting border districts, minority belts, and urban areas. Both major parties face critical adjustments ahead of 2026 polls, with significant implication on their strategic strongholds.

The publication of West Bengal's post-SIR rolls has led to a significant contraction of the electorate, with 63.66 lakh names pruned from voter lists. This action has redrawn the state's demographic and political landscape, particularly in border belts and key constituencies, weeks before the 2026 assembly polls.

The sharpest shifts have occurred in districts bordering Bangladesh, tribal zones, and minority-heavy areas, where migration and citizenship issues influence political dynamics between the TMC and the BJP. The deletions place a heavy focus on key districts that will influence crucial electoral outcomes in over 125 assembly seats.

As each party races to adjust its strategies, this pre-poll phase is marked by uncertainty. With many names still under adjudication, the final alignments could significantly sway the balance of power, forcing recalibration of electoral strategies on both sides of the political spectrum.

