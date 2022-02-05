Soccer-Chelsea coach Tuchel tests positive for COVID
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club announced on Saturday, hours before their FA Cup fourth-round match against Plymouth Argyle.
Tuchel will go into self-isolation and the club said he would most likely join up with the team in Abu Dhabi next week for the Club World Cup. The team will fly out after the FA Cup game. European champions Chelsea face either United Arab Emirates Pro League side Al Jazira or AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal in their semi-final at Abu Dhabi's Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.
If Chelsea qualify for the final, they will remain in Abu Dhabi until Feb. 12. Chelsea reached the final the last time they played in the Club World Cup in 2012, losing 1-0 to Brazilian side Corinthians in Japan.
