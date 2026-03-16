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Chelsea's Multi-Million Dollar Fine: A Drama in Premier League Finance

Chelsea FC was fined $14.3 million for breaching Premier League rules by making undisclosed payments exceeding $60 million under Roman Abramovich's ownership. The club self-reported these breaches when new American owners took over, which helped mitigate penalties. The league's investigation continues, focusing on similar financial misconducts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:07 IST
Chelsea's Multi-Million Dollar Fine: A Drama in Premier League Finance
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In a recent development, Chelsea FC was handed a $14.3 million fine for breaching Premier League regulations relating to undisclosed payments totaling over $60 million during the ownership of Roman Abramovich. The fine was imposed following the club's self-reporting of potential breaches after American investors Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over ownership.

Payments, made from entities linked to Abramovich, were found to have been undisclosed to football regulatory authorities between 2011 and 2018. The club accepted the fines, an immediate nine-month academy transfer ban, and a suspended one-year transfer ban for first-team players, but avoided a points deduction.

Chelsea's proactive self-reporting and cooperation with the investigation were significant factors in mitigating the penalties. While the Premier League investigation is ongoing, Chelsea's management assured that the issue will not impact the club's focus or future plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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