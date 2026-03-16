Chelsea's Multi-Million Dollar Fine: A Drama in Premier League Finance

In a recent development, Chelsea FC was handed a $14.3 million fine for breaching Premier League regulations relating to undisclosed payments totaling over $60 million during the ownership of Roman Abramovich. The fine was imposed following the club's self-reporting of potential breaches after American investors Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over ownership.

Payments, made from entities linked to Abramovich, were found to have been undisclosed to football regulatory authorities between 2011 and 2018. The club accepted the fines, an immediate nine-month academy transfer ban, and a suspended one-year transfer ban for first-team players, but avoided a points deduction.

Chelsea's proactive self-reporting and cooperation with the investigation were significant factors in mitigating the penalties. While the Premier League investigation is ongoing, Chelsea's management assured that the issue will not impact the club's focus or future plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)