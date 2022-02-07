Soccer-Ajax director Overmars quits over 'inappropriate messages' to female colleagues

Ajax director of football affairs Marc Overmars has left his role with immediate effect over a series of inappropriate messages sent to several female colleagues, the Dutch club said late on Sunday. Former Netherlands winger Overmars played for Ajax from 1992 to 1997 and became the director in 2012. He was recently re-appointed for a new term until June 30, 2026, the club said.

Overmars, 48, said in a statement he was ashamed and his behaviour had been "unacceptable". "Last week I was confronted with reports about my behaviour. And how this has come across to others. Unfortunately, I didn't realize that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days," Overmars said.

"I suddenly felt enormous pressure. I apologise. Certainly for someone in my position, this behaviour is unacceptable. I now see that too. But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax. "This also has a major impact on my private situation. That is why I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone."

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar said the situation was "appalling". "A safe sport and working climate is very important. We will pay even more attention to this in the near future," he said.

"We are working on something very wonderful here at Ajax, so this news will also be a blow to everyone who cares about Ajax." Ajax are top of Eredivisie on 51 points after 21 matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)