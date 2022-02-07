Left Menu

Ind vs WI: Playing in Vijay Hazare trophy helped me, says Washington Sundar

India all-rounder Washington Sundar said playing in the Vijay Hazare trophy helped him get accustomed to bowling in different conditions.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 07-02-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 09:05 IST
Washington Sundar returned to the Indian team and picked three wickets to help the hosts defeat West Indies in the first ODI on Sunday.

The India all-rounder said he enjoys bowling in the powerplay and his stint in the domestic set-up has helped him adapt to the different conditions easily. "I have been doing that for the last few years and I enjoy bowling in the powerplay. The fact that I played Vijay Hazare helped me bowl in different situations of the game. Even over there I bowled a lot with the new ball so it definitely helped me," Sundar said while replying to a query from ANI in the post-match press conference.

"There were a lot of challenges, but I just wanted to do what I could do to improve myself as a cricketer," he added. Washington Sundar was away from the game for five months due to injury and missing the T20 World Cup had left him disappointed.

"It was very disappointing to have lost out on a chance to play the World Cup. But yes, there are two World Cups in the next 15-16 months, so that should be my focus," said Sundar. Coming to India's 1000th ODI, the hosts folded West Indies for a paltry 176 and then chased down the target in 28 overs to beat visitors by six wickets. With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. (ANI)

