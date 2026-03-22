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China's Pledge for Economic Openness Amid Global Trade Tensions

Chinese Premier Li Qiang promises to open China's economy further and implement national treatment for foreign firms. At the China Development Forum, he emphasizes high-quality development and a business-friendly environment to appeal to foreign investors amidst global trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:09 IST
China's Pledge for Economic Openness Amid Global Trade Tensions
Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Chinese Premier Li Qiang made a significant announcement on Sunday, pledging to further open up China's economy and ensure national treatment for foreign enterprises. His remarks came as the country aims to ease global trade tensions, emphasizing a conducive business environment for international companies.

Speaking at the China Development Forum in Beijing, Premier Li highlighted China's strategy to focus on high-quality development. The forum serves as a vital platform for Beijing to showcase its economic growth and investment opportunities, attracting a diverse array of participants, including economists, officials, and foreign business leaders.

This year's event is particularly crucial as China navigates its increased trade surplus tension with major partners. With U.S. President Donald Trump expected to visit soon, the presence of senior executives from leading global companies underscores the forum's importance in fostering international economic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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