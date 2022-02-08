Soccer-Leicester fan charged with assault after Forest incident

A Leicester City fan who was arrested for clashing with Nottingham Forest players during their FA Cup fourth-round game at the weekend has been charged with multiple counts of assault, Nottinghamshire Police said on Monday. Cameron Toner, 19, ran onto the pitch and attacked Forest players while they were celebrating their third goal in a shock 4-1 win https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-england-ntg-lei-report/soccer-holders-leicester-thrashed-by-nottingham-forest-in-fa-cup-fourth-round-idUKL1N2UH0CE over the holders at the City Ground on Sunday.

"(Toner) has been charged with three counts of common assault and going onto a playing area at a football match," the police said in a statement https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/news-article/man-charged-after-footballers-assaulted-during-fa-cup-tie. "He has been released on conditional bail, including a condition not to attend any football stadium on the date of any live football match."

Leicester condemned the incident and handed a lifetime ban to Toner, who will appear at the Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)