Soccer-Chelsea and Arsenal play out goalless stalemate in tight WSL tussle

Chelsea, who survived two goalmouth scrambles late on, had huge appeals for a stoppage-time penalty down the other end for handball against Leah Williamson waved away, as they had to settle for a point. The stalemate means Arsenal remain top of the standings on 31 points from 14 matches played, two points ahead of Chelsea having played one game more than their title rivals.

Soccer-Chelsea and Arsenal play out goalless stalemate in tight WSL tussle
Title rivals Chelsea and Arsenal cancelled each other out in a tight 0-0 draw in the Women's Super League on Friday. Reigning champions Chelsea knew that victory would see them climb back to the top of the table as Emma Hayes's side chase a third successive league title, but the hosts created very few openings of note throughout.

