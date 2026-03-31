Chelsea's current focus on youth recruitment is drawing criticism after a series of disappointing performances in major competitions, including a heavy 8-2 aggregate loss to Paris St Germain.

Marc Cucurella, a key player for Chelsea, believes the club needs a better mix of youthful energy and seasoned experience to truly contend for top titles. The situation has fueled speculation about the future of notable players like Enzo Fernandez.

Furthermore, the exit of head coach Enzo Maresca in January has left a noticeable impact on the team, with Cucurella suggesting that managerial changes should ideally occur at season's end to ensure smoother transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)