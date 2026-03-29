Left Menu

Chelsea's Late Winner Revives Fading Title Hopes

Chelsea secured a tight 4-3 victory over Aston Villa at Kingsmeadow, thanks to a decisive late goal by Sjoeke Nuesken. This win moves Chelsea to second place in the Women's Super League, keeping their slim chances of clinching a seventh consecutive title alive. Defensive errors, however, remain a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:44 IST
Chelsea's Late Winner Revives Fading Title Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chelsea's reign as Women's Super League champions remains alive following a tense 4-3 victory over Aston Villa. The decisive moment came from Sjoeke Nuesken, who scored late to deliver the win at their Kingsmeadow home.

With the win, Chelsea advances to second place, amassing 40 points—nine short of leaders Manchester City. Though Chelsea holds a theoretical chance of securing the title, they must win their remaining matches while hoping for significant slip-ups from City, a team that has dropped only seven points this season.

Villa initially led through Chasity Grant, but Chelsea responded with an eight-minute blitz featuring goals from Sam Kerr, Naomi Girma, and Lauren James. Yet, defensive lapses allowed Villa to equalize. Nuesken's late brilliance ultimately earned Chelsea the victory, exposing ongoing defensive challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress releases first list of 284 candidates for West Bengal assembly polls.

Congress releases first list of 284 candidates for West Bengal assembly poll...

 India
2
Cross-Border Challenges: Iranians Navigate Shalamcha Amid Airstrikes

Cross-Border Challenges: Iranians Navigate Shalamcha Amid Airstrikes

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pakistan's Diplomatic Play: Striving to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan's Diplomatic Play: Striving to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

 Global
4
CAF Announces Expansion of Africa Cup of Nations

CAF Announces Expansion of Africa Cup of Nations

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026