Chelsea's Late Winner Revives Fading Title Hopes

Chelsea's reign as Women's Super League champions remains alive following a tense 4-3 victory over Aston Villa. The decisive moment came from Sjoeke Nuesken, who scored late to deliver the win at their Kingsmeadow home.

With the win, Chelsea advances to second place, amassing 40 points—nine short of leaders Manchester City. Though Chelsea holds a theoretical chance of securing the title, they must win their remaining matches while hoping for significant slip-ups from City, a team that has dropped only seven points this season.

Villa initially led through Chasity Grant, but Chelsea responded with an eight-minute blitz featuring goals from Sam Kerr, Naomi Girma, and Lauren James. Yet, defensive lapses allowed Villa to equalize. Nuesken's late brilliance ultimately earned Chelsea the victory, exposing ongoing defensive challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)