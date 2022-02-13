Top-seeded Ruud and Schwartzman to play Argentina Open final
Top-seeded players Casper Ruud and Diego Schwartzman will play in Sunday's final of the Argentina Open.
The Norwegian Ruud, the 8th-best ranked player, and the Argentinian Schwartzman, the 15th-best player, won the 2020 and 2021 editions of the clay-court tournament, respectively.
Ruud beat Argentinian Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday. Hours later, Schwartzman topped third-seeded player Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in a tense match by 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.
Schwartzman had finished just a few hours earlier his quarterfinal tie against his compatriot and 2021 runner-up Francisco Cerundolo. The match was interrupted Friday night in the third set, tied 1-1, due to rain.
Schwartzman won 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Ruud overcame Spain's Roberto Carballés Baena and Argentinians Federico Coria and Delbonis to reach the final. Schwartzman bested Spain's Jaume Munar, Argentina's Cerundolo, and Italy's Sonego to play the decider in Buenos Aires.
