Left Menu

Livingstone earns big, Morgan and Finch unsold in IPL auction

England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan was not signed up but team mate Jofra Archer was bought by Mumbai Indians for $1.06 million even though the fast bowler, recovering after an elbow surgery, is unlikely to play in this year's tournament. England spin-bowling power-hitter Livingstone triggered a five-way bidding war which Punjab clinched by forking out 115 million Indian rupees for the auction's most expensive overseas buy.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 22:52 IST
Livingstone earns big, Morgan and Finch unsold in IPL auction

Punjab Kings bought England all-rounder Liam Livingstone for $1.53 million on Sunday but Australia's World-Cup winning skipper Aaron Finch went unsold in the players auction for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan was not signed up but team mate Jofra Archer was bought by Mumbai Indians for $1.06 million even though the fast bowler, recovering after an elbow surgery, is unlikely to play in this year's tournament.

England spin-bowling power-hitter Livingstone triggered a five-way bidding war which Punjab clinched by forking out 115 million Indian rupees for the auction's most expensive overseas buy. Livingstone smashed a 43-ball 103 in a Twenty20 match against Pakistan last year and the 28-year-old, who can mix off-breaks and leg-breaks, was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the men's Hundred competition in 2021.

Finch led Australia to their maiden Twenty20 World Cup title last year but did not interest any of the league's 10 franchises on the second and final day of auction in Bengaluru. Compatriots Marnus Labuschagne and England batsman Dawid Malan also went unsold.

There was a healthy appetite for quick bowlers in the two-day auction but South African Lungi Ngidi and England's Chris Jordan found teams after going unsold in the early rounds. The league's 10 franchises spent a combined $73.25 million to buy 204 players from among the 600 who had registered.

Local batsman Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player bought in the two-day action after Mumbai forked out $2.02 million to keep him on Saturday. The 15th edition of the world's richest cricket league will begin in the last week of March with two new franchises -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad -- taking part.

($1 = 75.3188 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022