Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:18 PM EDT on Sunday

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:18 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Super Bowl LVI coverage: Super Bowl game recap Super Bowl MVP sidebar Super Bowl notebook Odds for next year's Super Bowl Report: Colts to trade or release QB Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts plan to trade or release quarterback Carson Wentz, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-WENTZ, Field Level Media Report: Raiders committing to Derek Carr at QB

The new leadership of the Las Vegas Raiders is ready to commit to Derek Carr as the quarterback of the future, NFL Network reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-LVR-CARR, Field Level Media Big bets on favored Rams push Super Bowl line to -4.5 Some massive bets placed on the Rams have made Los Angeles a 4.5-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals with at least one sportsbook.

FOOTBAL-NFL-CIN-LAR-SUPER-BOWL-ODDS, Field Level Media Report: Eric Bieniemy's future up in the air in Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and head coach Andy Reid are due to meet soon to discuss Bieniemy's future in Kansas City, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-BIENIEMY, Field Level Media Report: Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) to play Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah will play in Super Bowl LVI despite a sprained MCL in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday morning. FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-UZOMAH, Field Level Media NBA

Atlanta at Boston, 2 p.m. Minnesota at Indiana, 3 p.m. Nets' Kyrie Irving: 'No guilt' over vaccination status Kyrie Irving said he feels "no guilt" over not being vaccinated -- a decision that's led to his part-time player status -- amid an 11-game losing streak for his Brooklyn Nets. BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-IRVING, Field Level Media Report: Bulls G Zach LaVine to visit knee specialist Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will see a specialist in Los Angeles this week due to lingering discomfort in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-LAVINE, Field Level Media Report: Lakers, Warriors to pursue Goran Dragic The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have joined a growing list of potential suitors for veteran guard Goran Dragic, ESPN reported. BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-LAL-DRAGIC, Field Level Media

NHL Buffalo at Montreal, 12:30 p.m. Ottawa at Washington, 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1:30 p.m. Colorado at Dallas, 2 p.m. Canadiens put D Ben Chiarot on injured reserve The Montreal Canadiens placed defenseman Ben Chiarot on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on Sunday.

HOCKEY-NHL-MTL-CHIAROT, Field Level Media Sens F Austin Watson suspended 2 games for interference The NHL suspended Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson for two games on Sunday for interference on Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan. HOCKEY-NHL-OTT-BOS-WATSON, Field Level Media

COLLEGE BASKETBALL No. 24 UConn at St. John's, Noon Maryland at No. 3 Purdue, 1 p.m. Northwestern at No. 13 Illinois, 2 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa, 2 p.m.

SOCCER Report: Union trading MF Jamiro Monteiro to Quakes The San Jose Earthquakes reportedly have acquired midfielder Jamiro Monteiro from the Philadelphia Union.

SOCCER-MLS-SJE-PHI- MONTEIRO-TRADE, Field Level Media Revolution-Cavaly match postponed due to visa issues The first leg of the New England Revolution's Round of 16 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League match against AS Cavaly was postponed due to visa issues for the Haitian side. SOCCER-CONCACAF-POSTPONEMENT, Field Level Media

GOLF PGA -- WM Phoenix Open

TENNIS ATP -- Rotterdam, Netherlands; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Dallas WTA -- St. Petersburg, Russia

ESPORTS Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifiers LoL - League Championship Series Spring Split (North America)

