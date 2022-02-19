Left Menu

Southee five-for helps New Zealand thrash South Africa in first Test

Pacer Tim Southee picked five wickets in the second innings as New Zealand on Saturday defeated South Africa by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test here at the Hagley Oval on Day 3.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 19-02-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 08:23 IST
Southee five-for helps New Zealand thrash South Africa in first Test
New Zealand cricket team (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Pacer Tim Southee picked five wickets in the second innings as New Zealand on Saturday defeated South Africa by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test here at the Hagley Oval on Day 3. With this win, New Zealand has taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. The hosts claimed 12 World Test Championships (WTC) points following their win over South Africa.

New Zealand started Day 3 in the driver's seat with seven wickets needed for a win and Matt Henry got the first breakthrough on Saturday when he removed Rassie van der Dussen (9) in the morning. After van der Dussen's wicket, South Africa suffered a batting collapse and were eventually folded for 111/10 in the second innings.

On Friday, South Africa had gotten off to the worst start possible as the visitors lost opening batter Sarel Erwee (0) on the second ball of the innings. Proteas skipper Dean Elgar (2) then departed on the bowling of Matt Henry and the visitors were left reeling at 2/2.

Southee then removed Aiden Markram (2) and Proteas were reduced to 4/3. In the end, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma ensured that South Africa does not lose more wickets before the close of play on Day 2. Brief Scores: South Africa 95 and 111 (Temba Bavuma 41, Tim Southee 5-20); New Zealand 482 all out (Henry Nicholls 105, Tom Blundell 96; Duanne Olivier 3-100). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global
3
Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?

Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could ...

 Canada
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022