Southee five-for helps New Zealand thrash South Africa in first Test

Pacer Tim Southee picked five wickets in the second innings as New Zealand on Saturday defeated South Africa by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test here at the Hagley Oval on Day 3. With this win, New Zealand has taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. The hosts claimed 12 World Test Championships (WTC) points following their win over South Africa.

New Zealand started Day 3 in the driver's seat with seven wickets needed for a win and Matt Henry got the first breakthrough on Saturday when he removed Rassie van der Dussen (9) in the morning. After van der Dussen's wicket, South Africa suffered a batting collapse and were eventually folded for 111/10 in the second innings.

On Friday, South Africa had gotten off to the worst start possible as the visitors lost opening batter Sarel Erwee (0) on the second ball of the innings. Proteas skipper Dean Elgar (2) then departed on the bowling of Matt Henry and the visitors were left reeling at 2/2.

Southee then removed Aiden Markram (2) and Proteas were reduced to 4/3. In the end, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma ensured that South Africa does not lose more wickets before the close of play on Day 2. Brief Scores: South Africa 95 and 111 (Temba Bavuma 41, Tim Southee 5-20); New Zealand 482 all out (Henry Nicholls 105, Tom Blundell 96; Duanne Olivier 3-100). (ANI)

