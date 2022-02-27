Left Menu

Premier League: Foden helps Man City defeat Everton; lead at top extended to 6 pts

Phil Foden's sole strike helped Manchester City defeat Everton in the ongoing Premier League season here at the Goodison Park.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-02-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 08:22 IST
Premier League: Foden helps Man City defeat Everton; lead at top extended to 6 pts
Manchester City defeat Everton (Photo/ Kevin de Bruyne Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Phil Foden's sole strike helped Manchester City defeat Everton in the ongoing Premier League season here at the Goodison Park. With this win, City has extended its lead at the top to 6 points. Pep Guardiola's side has 66 points while second-placed Liverpool has 60 points.

Foden's strike in the match against Everton came in the 82nd minute. Earlier on Saturday, Watford earned a first-ever Premier League point at Old Trafford with a goalless draw on Saturday and it dented Manchester United's hope for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Man Utd had 67 per cent possession and 22 shots but could not find a way past a Watford side who have now kept three clean sheets in six matches under Roy Hodgson. In other games, Aston Villa defeated Brighton 2-0 while Newcastle United outclassed Brentford by the same margin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022