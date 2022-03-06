Left Menu

Cricket-King hails hero Warne after spinning Australia to victory

"I didn't realise what I was getting myself into because leg spin's a pretty hard task, but he has inspired not just me but plenty of players all around the world to do the great stuff that we do." King, who was in stands of the MCG when Warne claimed his 700th test wicket in 2006, paid tribute on the pitch with her dismissal of Tammy Beaumont with a delivery that drifted and turned in a manner reminiscent of her hero.

Australian leg spinner Alana King paid tribute to the late Shane Warne after leading her team to a 12-run victory over England on Saturday in their Women's World Cup opener as the six-time winners defeated the defending champions. Warne, one of the greatest bowlers of all time, died from a heart attack while on vacation in Thailand on Friday and had been a major inspiration for King, who claimed three wickets in Australia's victory over the English.

"He was the big reason I picked up leg spin and stuck at it," said King. "I didn't realise what I was getting myself into because leg spin's a pretty hard task, but he has inspired not just me but plenty of players all around the world to do the great stuff that we do."

King, who was in stands of the MCG when Warne claimed his 700th test wicket in 2006, paid tribute on the pitch with her dismissal of Tammy Beaumont with a delivery that drifted and turned in a manner reminiscent of her hero. "It was a pretty sad 48 hours for Australian cricket with the passing of Rod Marsh as well," said King.

"The girls dealt with it in their own way and we just knew if we put our best foot forward we'd be doing those boys upstairs pretty proud. "He's definitely been a big influence, just even his commentary that I listened to... He was just a great thinker of the game and I've tried to learn from that.

"He was a big competitor. He never gave in and he was always fighting to the end and I hope that I've instilled a little bit of that and I'll never give up when I'm bowling."

