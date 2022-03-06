Left Menu

Motorcycling-Bastianini storms to first MotoGP win in Qatar

Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini claimed his maiden MotoGP victory in style at the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday as other Ducatis were forced to retire due to technical issues or crashes.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini claimed his maiden MotoGP victory in style at the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday as other Ducatis were forced to retire due to technical issues or crashes. Italian Bastianini finished ahead of Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder and Honda's Pol Espargaro came third, ahead of his elder brother Aleix on the Aprilia.

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez finished fifth and reigning champion Fabio Quartararo was ninth. Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin, who stormed to pole position in qualifying on Saturday, had a poor start and later crashed when Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia slipped and took both bikes out.

