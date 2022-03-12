Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League board disqualifies Chelsea owner Abramovich as a director at club

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 17:50 IST
Representative Image

The Premier League board has disqualified Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich as a director at the English top-flight club, the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2527612?sf254422036=1 on Saturday.

"Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club," the Premier League said.

"The Board's decision does not impact on the club's ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022."

