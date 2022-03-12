Soccer-Premier League board disqualifies Chelsea owner Abramovich as a director at club
The Premier League board has disqualified Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich as a director at the English top-flight club, the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2527612?sf254422036=1 on Saturday.
"Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club," the Premier League said.
"The Board's decision does not impact on the club's ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Premier League
- Roman Abramovich
- Government
- English
- Board
- Chelsea
ALSO READ
FIFA suspends Zimbabwe, Kenya over government interference
Ukrainian government adviser says expects tank attack on Kyiv today
Gunfire heard near government quarter of Ukrainian capital, reports AP.
Gunfire reported near government district in Kyiv - RIA/AP
Poland sees more cyberattacks on government servers, official says