All Grand Slams to use 10-point tiebreaker in final set

On behalf of the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, the Grand Slam Board on Wednesday announced the joint decision to play a 10-point tiebreak at all Grand Slams, when the score reaches six games all in the final set. Further to extensive consultation with the WTA, ATP, ITF and tennis officiating community, the Grand Slam Board's decision is based on a desire to create greater consistency in the rules of the game at the Grand Slams, and thus enhance the experience for the players and fans alike, an official statement said.

"This trial, which has been approved by the Rules of Tennis Committee governed by the ITF, will apply to all Grand Slams across Qualifying, Men's singles and doubles, Women's singles and doubles, Wheelchair and Junior events in singles, and will commence at the 2022 edition of Roland-Garros," the statement said. At the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, and the US Open, the 10-point tiebreak will be played in lieu of the final set for Mixed Doubles, Junior doubles and Wheelchair doubles. At Wimbledon, the format will remain the same as for the other events.

Under this trial, if the score reaches six games all in the final set, the match-winner(s) will be the first player(s) to win 10 points with an advantage of two or more points. The Grand Slam Board plans to review the trial during the course of a full Grand Slam year, in consultation with the WTA, ATP and ITF, before applying for any permanent rule change. (ANI)

