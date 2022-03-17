Soccer-Pogba says house burgled while children slept

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba said his house was broken into on Tuesday while his children were at home sleeping. In a statement on Twitter the French player said the incident occurred during United's home game against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford.

"Last night our family's worst nightmare was realised when our home was burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom," Pogba said. "The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took something from us more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security."

Pogba, who has issued a reward for information, said he was informed of the break-in after the game. "My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe or unharmed. As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope no one ever has to feel what I felt last night."

Greater Manchester Police have been approached for comment.

