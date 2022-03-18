Left Menu

Swimming-Thomas becomes first trans woman to win NCAA title

Thomas competed on Pennsylvania's men's team for three years before transitioning and moving to the women's team, setting multiple programme records. And just try to block out everything else." Thomas will also compete in the 200-yard and 100-yard NCAA championships this week.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 08:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 08:04 IST
Swimming-Thomas becomes first trans woman to win NCAA title

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas became the first transgender NCAA champion in Division I history after winning the women's 500-yard freestyle in Atlanta. Thomas beat Virginia's Emma Weyant by 1.75 seconds with a time of four minutes and 33.24 seconds on Thursday, falling short of Katie Ledecky's NCAA record time of 4:24.06.

Erica Sullivan, a silver medallist in the 1,500 metre event at last year's Tokyo Olympics, finished third. "It means the world to be here," Thomas told ESPN.

Last month, USA Swimming unveiled a new policy to allow transgender athletes to swim in elite events by setting out criteria that aims to mitigate any "unfair advantages". Thomas competed on Pennsylvania's men's team for three years before transitioning and moving to the women's team, setting multiple programme records. Her eligibility has come under considerable scrutiny, including from several Pennsylvania team mates.

"I try to ignore it as much as I can," Thomas added. "I try to focus on my swimming, what I need to do to get ready for my races. And just try to block out everything else." Thomas will also compete in the 200-yard and 100-yard NCAA championships this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022