Qatar preps for World Cup in shadow of Ukraine war

Russias expulsion from international football ahead of the World Cup playoffs is heading toward yet another urgent case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.As Russia appeals the decision, Polands players threatened to boycott World Cup qualifiers that was set to be played at the end of the month.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 14:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
As the war in Ukraine enters its third week, Qatar continues its preparations ahead of the 2022 football World Cup.

FIFA barred Russia from World Cup Qatar 2022 in Qatar and other international sports competitions. Russia's flag was removed from the qualified nations flags raised next to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official countdown clock on the picturesque Corniche in Doha. Russia's expulsion from international football ahead of the World Cup playoffs is heading toward yet another urgent case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

As Russia appeals the decision, Poland's players threatened to boycott World Cup qualifiers that was set to be played at the end of the month. In Doha, Lusail's Stadium is getting its final touches before FIFA's final draw set on April 1st. The stadium is the largest in Qatar with a capacity to host 86,000 spectators. Lusail will be the final stadium to launch ahead of the World Cup.

''It is the stadium that will host, God willing, the final of the tournament, in addition to nine matches,'' said Tamim El-Abed, Project Manager of Lusail Stadium in a media tour that took place on Tuesday. The World Cup will begin on November 21 and ends on Qatar's National day on December 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

