FACTBOX-Soccer-List of confirmed bidders to buy Chelsea

Following is a list of confirmed bidders that have announced they will seek to buy English soccer club Chelsea after Russian team owner Roman Abramovich was hit by UK government sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. HANA FINANCIAL INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED AND C&P SPORTS LIMITED

South Korean companies Hana Financial Investment Company Limited and C&P Sports Limited have combined to launch a bid for Chelsea. Hana Financial Group is the title sponsor of Korean Football League and National football team.

C&P Sports has worked on commercial deals with several big clubs in the last 10 years, such as Kumhos Tyres with Tottenham Hotspur, Nexen Tyre with Manchester City and Hyundai Motors with Atletico Madrid. MUHSIN BAYRAK

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak said his company was preparing to submit a bid for Chelsea, adding that he would need the blessing of sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich for any deal. Bayrak said he had one billion pounds ($1.32 billion) in cash available and could take out loans if a larger amount was needed.

Bayrak has interests in construction, energy and real estate and runs AB Grup Holding in Istanbul. AETHEL PARTNERS

London-based financial firm Aethel Partners said they have put in a bid of over two billion pounds for Chelsea, adding that they will provide the club with an immediate sum of 50 million pounds to deal with any short-term financial issues. Aethel Partners was established in 2014. It was founded by Ricardo Santos Silva, former deputy president of hedge fund Lyxor Asset Management, and Aba Rosa Schubert, who was previously a partner at Eton Park Capital Management, a hedge fund.

NICK CANDY British property developer Nick Candy, a Chelsea supporter since childhood, said he was interested in making a bid for the club.

Sky News reported a central part of Candy's pitch to buy Chelsea was the proposal to offer a seat on the board to fans and he was in talks with financiers about joining his bid ahead of a deadline for offers at the end of the week. He will also offer short-term funding if Chelsea face a cash crunch, the report added.

Candy will be joined by a familiar face to Chelsea fans as former player and manager Gianluca Vialli said he was working with the British property developer on his proposal. MARTIN BROUGHTON AND SEBASTIAN COE

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has joined a consortium including former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton that hopes to buy Chelsea. "I am certain Sir Martin is the right man to lead Chelsea Football Club into its next chapter," Coe said in a statement to British media.

Broughton is the deputy chairman of International Airlines Group, which owns British Airways and Iberia. THE RICKETTS FAMILY AND KEN GRIFFIN

The owners of U.S. baseball team the Chicago Cubs, the Ricketts family, have teamed up with Citadel founder Ken Griffin to work on a bid to buy Chelsea, a spokesperson for Griffin said. The Ricketts family expressed interest in acquiring a controlling stake in Italian club AC Milan in 2018.

They have formed an investment group which is set to make a formal offer for the London club on Friday. Reuters has been told the bid does not involve Citadel, the hedge fund business, only Griffin.

HANSJOERG WYSS AND TODD BOEHLY Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss, who had expressed interest in purchasing Chelsea along with LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly, told Swiss newspaper Blick that he remained interested in a deal.

Wyss, 86, made a large share of his fortune by selling med-tech company Synthes Holding AG to Johnson & Johnson in 2012 for nearly $20 billion. Boehly previously considered making a takeover offer for Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 through Cain Hoy Enterprises, a U.S. private investment company, of which he is one of the founders.

Conservative peer Daniel Finkelstein said he was also a part of the bid. "I'm passionate about Chelsea to the point of eccentricity," Finkelstein wrote on Twitter. "I want owners who will invest but are also insightful and use modern methods to keep our club on top of the world."

($1 = 0.7593 pounds)

