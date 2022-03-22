Hockey India to begin 2022 domestic season from March 23

Hockey India will begin the 2022 domestic season with the 2nd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship and the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship from March 23 onwards in New Delhi and Ghumanhera respectively. A total of six teams will vie for top honours at the 2nd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2022 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The teams will play five matches each in the pool stage and the top two ranked teams will take on each other in the Final of the second edition of the Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship on March 30. The finalists of the previous edition, Railway Sports Promotion Board and Sports Authority of India will kick off the tournament on Wednesday. Railway Sports Promotion Board Coach and former Indian Women's team Captain Pritam Siwach stated that her team is prepared to defend the Title.

"We have been training really hard for the past 20 days, we have a lot of new players coming in and I think the team is shaping up really well. We are very much looking forward to the competition and are certainly prepared to defend the Title," Pritam Rani Siwach, Coach Railway Sports Promotion Board said. Meanwhile, as many as 29 teams will compete in the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 which will be played at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Ghumanhera on Wednesday. After six days of pool matches, the Quarter Finals will be played on March 29, the Semi-Finals will be held on 31 March whereas the Medal matches are scheduled for April 1.

The participating teams include Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy, HIM Academy in Pool A, while Pool B features Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy and Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta. Pool C features Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Cheema Hockey Academy and Citizen Hockey XI, while Pool D consists of SGPC Hockey Academy, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh, Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy. Pool E will include Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy, Namdhari XI, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy and Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur, while Pool F will include Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur, Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati, and Salute Hockey Academy. Pool G features SAI-Academy, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Army Boys Sports Company, and Republican Sports Club, while Pool H will see Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy, HAR Hockey Academy, Gangpur Sports Academy, and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy. (ANI)

