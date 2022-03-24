Golf-Pressel named assistant captain for U.S. Solheim Cup team

U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis on Wednesday selected six-times participant Morgan Pressel as an assistant captain for the American squad to face holders Europe next year when the biennial women's team event is held in Spain. Pressel, who in 2007 became the youngest major winner in LPGA Tour history at age 18 when she triumphed at Mission Hills, has an 11-8-3 record in Solheim Cup play and secured the winning point in 2009 with a 3&2 victory over Anna Nordqvist.

"When I was thinking about my assistants in general, I wanted people with passion for the Solheim Cup and people that love it," Lewis told reporters in Carlsbad, California ahead of this week's LPGA Tour event. "Morgan fits that part to a T. I've always admired the way she's played, the tenacity, the fight."

Pressel added a second Tour victory to her resume at the 2008 Kapalua LPGA Classic and has 66 career top-10 finishes. The 33-year-old was a member of Team USA at the 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2019 Solheim Cups. "The Solheim Cup has been a huge part of my career, it's always some of the biggest highlights," Pressel told a news conference. "I have a huge passion for it."

The Solheim Cup will be played Sept. 22-24, 2023 at Finca Cortesin. Europe edged the United States at Inverness Club in Ohio last September to retain the trophy. The Americans lead the overall series 10-7. Norway's Suzann Pettersen, a former world number two and double major champion, will captain Team Europe.

