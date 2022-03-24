Shankar Das turns back clock at DGC with 67 to emerge joint leader

Indian golfer Shankar Das turned back the clock with a sizzling five-under 67 to share the lead with Australian Travis Smyth after the opening round of the USD 500,000 DGC Open here on Thursday.

Das has not won for more than four years. Smyth, like Das, is also yet to win on the Asian Tour but the duo ruled the roost on a tight course at the Delhi Golf Club.

With the wind picking up as the day wore on, low scores were at a premium but Veer Ahlawat was a rare exception from amongst the afternoon starters as he ended the day in shared third place alongside Thailand's Nitithorn Thippong on 4-under 68.

As many as five Indians were in the top 8 -- Das, Ahlawat (68), Ajeetesh Sandhu (67), PGTI Q-School winner Varun Parikh (70), and Karandeep Kochhar (69) -- after day one at the Gary Player redesigned Lodhi Course of the DGC, which is hosting the fourth event of the Asian Tour’s 2022 season.

Das, who has seven wins on the Indian PGTI, refused to get ahead of himself: ''Three more rounds to go and anything can happen at DGC but I will do my best and I am feeling great.'' A back injury had played havoc with him in 2019, while the pandemic left him without events to play at home or outside but the 39-year-old Das says he has never been in a better space. ''I had a tough time in 2018, 2019 and 2020. I was not playing well, had back problems and had to rest and then the virus (pandemic) put a stop to golf. But now I have practised a lot and I have a sponsor. He has two teenaged school-going kids, who wish to play golf, but Das says, ''They should also do well in school.'' Das had a string of Top-10s at the course. ''I liked the old layout but this one is even more challenging and I like it,'' he said of the course which has been redesigned by nine-time Major winner Gary Player.

Asked why he didn't use a driver, Das said: ''I don't want to hit a driver with rough on both sides and a narrow fairway. You make a mistake and you can have double-bogey.

''This is a very good course. Earlier there were flat greens, but now there are more high greens. Now, not only do you have to hit the tee shot well, but you have to hit the second shot (also) really well, only then you get a chance for a birdie.'' He had six birdies against one bogey and most birdies were from close.

