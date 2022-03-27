Gwalior to start hosting international cricket matches from next year: Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh will be ready to host international cricket matches within a year. Scindia was elected as the president of Gwalior-Chambal Division Cricket Association on Sunday.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the association, he said that ongoing construction of the modern cricket stadium at Gwalior will be completed in the next 10 to 11 months. The cricket lovers of Gwalior can witness international cricket match next year, he said.

The minister said that the sporting activities came to a halt during the past two years due to the pandemic.

The sports activities have gone through a difficult phase due to the global pandemic and now cricketers are eager to perform their best, he said, adding that the cricket association will provide all possible help to the players.

