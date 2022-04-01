IPL 2022: Didn't take many risks during Bravo's spell, reveals LSG's Ayush Badoni

After winning against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni said that he was playing his natural game and is well aware of his role in the team. It was a complete team effort as Lucknow Super Giants chased down a big target of 211 in 19.3 overs against Chennai Super Kings to register a six-wicket win here at Brabourne Stadium.

"I am well aware of my role. I was told to play my natural game and there was no specific message given to me, I knew that if Evin and I will play our shots then we can win the match," said Ayush Badoni in a post-match press conference. 'We didn't take many risks during Dwayne Bravo's overs but when just the last two overs were left, we took our chances and went all out," he added.

Chennai Super Kings batters Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube batted well and took Lucknow bowlers to the cleaners but there was one bowler on the Lucknow side who bagged two wickets and conceded only 24 runs in four overs. Ayush Badoni has been a real find for Lucknow as the youngster clicked in the first match of the season scoring a half-century and in the successful chase against CSK, the youngster scored an unbeaten 19 from 9-balls to guide his team to a six-wicket win.

"We chased the target of 211 and it was really good. One thing which I have learnt from these two matches is to be yourself. One should not be dependent on the senior players of the team and focus on your own game," said Badoni. Chennai Super Kings will now be facing Punjab Kings on Sunday while Lucknow Super Giants will be going up against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (ANI)

