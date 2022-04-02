Left Menu

Buttler ton powers RR to 193/8 against MI

Jos Buttler smashed the first century of IPL 2022 to power Rajasthan Royals to 193 for eight against five-time champions Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.Opening the innings after being sent into bat, Buttler hit a whirlwind 100 off 68 balls, only his second ton in the history of the IPL. He struck 11 boundaries and five sixes during his knock.

Jos Buttler Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
Jos Buttler smashed the first century of IPL 2022 to power Rajasthan Royals to 193 for eight against five-time champions Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

Opening the innings after being sent into bat, Buttler hit a whirlwind 100 off 68 balls, only his second ton in the history of the IPL. He struck 11 boundaries and five sixes during his knock. Besides Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 14) looked in destructive form while skipper Sanju Samson (30 off 21) too got a start. Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 193 for 8 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 100, Shimron Hetmyer 35, Sanju Samson 30; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17) vs MI.

