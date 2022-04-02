Tennis-Medvedev to undergo hernia operation, out for 'one to two months'
Russia's Daniil Medvedev will be out of action for one or two months as he goes under the knife to fix a hernia problem, the world number two said on Saturday, casting doubt over his participation at next month's French Open. "The last months I have been playing with a small hernia.
"The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1-2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon," he said.
