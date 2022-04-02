Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man City reclaim top spot from Liverpool with win at Burnley

Manchester City moved a point clear of title rivals Liverpool at the top of the Premier League standings with a convincing 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday.

Needing a win to reclaim top spot after Liverpool beat Watford earlier in the day, first half goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan with two assists from Raheem Sterling sealed all three points for Pep Guardiola's side.

Soccer-Brentford shock Chelsea 4-1 with Eriksen on target

A goal for Christian Eriksen, two from Vitaly Janelt and a late addition from Yoane Wissa earned Brentford a shock 4-1 comeback victory over west London neighbours Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. It was Brentford's first Premier League visit to Stamford Bridge and it looked to be going the European Champions' way when centre back Antonio Rudiger brought the game to life after a dull first half with his screamer of a shot from about 35 metres flying in off the post.

Soccer-Stunning Ward-Prowse free kick earns Southampton draw at Leeds

James Ward-Prowse scored a trademark free kick as Southampton rescued a Premier League point at Leeds United in a 1-1 draw on Saturday, a game in which England international Kalvin Phillips returned from a lengthy injury layoff. Jack Harrison gave Leeds a first-half lead when he poked the ball in from six yards after Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster failed to deal with a Raphinha cross, and the home side created a number of opportunities to increase their advantage.

Soccer-Chelsea fan group says majority do not support Ricketts family's bid for club

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) said on Saturday that 77% of its members do not support the Ricketts family's bid for the Premier League club, in the wake of a fan backlash over previous racist remarks by members of the family. The Ricketts, who own the Chicago Cubs baseball team, have been included on the shortlist to buy the London club.

NBA roundup: Clippers set franchise single-game scoring mark

Robert Covington scored a career-high 43 points thanks to 11 3-pointers as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers routed the Milwaukee Bucks 153-119 on Friday night to snap a four-game road losing streak. With four of Los Angeles' starters out, Covington added eight rebounds and shot 15 of 24 from the field to hand the Bucks their first home loss since Feb. 26. His 11 3-pointers are the most in a single game in Clippers franchise history.

Soccer-Wolves keep European hopes alive with 2-1 win over Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers maintained their hopes of snatching a European spot for next season after an excellent volley from Jonny and an Ashley Young own goal helped them to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. Villa started the better of the two sides, but were caught out in the seventh minute when midfielder John McGinn gave the ball away on the halfway line, which resulted in a fast break that was capped by Jonny with a deft volley into the top corner.

Tennis-Norway's Ruud ends Cerundolo's run to reach Miami Open final

Norway's Casper Ruud ended Francisco Cerundolo's unexpected run to the Miami Open semi-finals with a 6-4 6-1 win on Friday. Eighth-ranked Ruud converted a late break point in the opening set after nerves appeared to come into play for world number 103 Cerundolo, who was featuring in his first Masters 1000 tournament main draw.

Soccer-Brighton held to goalless draw by lowly Norwich

Brighton & Hove Albion were frustrated by bottom side Norwich in a 0-0 draw at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday that ended a six-game Premier League losing streak for both teams. Neal Maupay missed a golden opportunity for the hosts in the first half when Norwich defender Sam Byram handled the ball in his own area, but the French forward blasted the ball over the bar from the penalty spot.

NHL roundup: Knights solidify wild-card position with win over Kraken

Jack Eichel had his first multi-goal game with Vegas, tallying twice, as the Golden Knights defeated the host Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Logan Thompson's bid for a second straight shutout was thwarted at 10:44 of the third period as Seattle's Alex Wennberg took a drop pass from Jared McCann and beat the screened goaltender from the slot. Thompson made 26 saves.

Tennis-Medvedev to undergo hernia operation, out for 'one to two months'

Russia's Daniil Medvedev will be out of action for one or two months as he goes under the knife to fix a hernia problem, the world number two said on Saturday, casting doubt over his participation at next month's French Open. Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open last year and lost in the Australian Open final to Rafa Nadal in January, will likely miss out on this month's Monte Carlo Masters as well as the ATP 1000 events in Madrid and Rome in May.

