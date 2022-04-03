Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man City reclaim top spot from Liverpool with win at Burnley

Manchester City moved a point clear of title rivals Liverpool at the top of the Premier League standings with a convincing 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday.

Needing a win to reclaim top spot after Liverpool beat Watford earlier in the day, first half goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan with two assists from Raheem Sterling sealed all three points for Pep Guardiola's side.

Basketball-Argentine Ginobili headlines Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Argentine Manu Ginobili, one of the most decorated international players in basketball history, headlined the Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 that was announced on Saturday. Ginobili won four National Basketball Association titles during a 16-season run with the San Antonio Spurs and an Olympic gold medal.

Motorcycling-Espargaro claims maiden pole for Aprilia at Argentine GP

Aleix Espargaro claimed a first-ever MotoGP pole for Aprilia as the Spaniard held off a late charge from Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin to earn top spot in qualifying at the Argentine Grand Prix on Saturday. The two were joined on the front row at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit by Luca Marini of VR46, the team owned by former world champion Valentino Rossi.

Soccer-Stunning Ward-Prowse free kick earns Southampton draw at Leeds

James Ward-Prowse scored a trademark free kick as Southampton rescued a Premier League point at Leeds United in a 1-1 draw on Saturday, a game in which England international Kalvin Phillips returned from a lengthy injury layoff. Jack Harrison gave Leeds a first-half lead when he poked the ball in from six yards after Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster failed to deal with a Raphinha cross, and the home side created a number of opportunities to increase their advantage.

Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Osaka in Miami final, completes 'Sunshine Double'

Poland's Iga Swiatek will take over the world number one ranking in style as she kept her remarkable winning run intact with a 6-4 6-0 win over Japan's Naomi Osaka in the Miami Open final on Saturday. The Polish second seed, who will take over the world number one ranking next week, did not drop a set in Miami and has now won 17 consecutive matches dating back to her championship run at the Qatar Open in February.

NBA roundup: Clippers set franchise single-game scoring mark

Robert Covington scored a career-high 43 points thanks to 11 3-pointers as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers routed the Milwaukee Bucks 153-119 on Friday night to snap a four-game road losing streak. With four of Los Angeles' starters out, Covington added eight rebounds and shot 15 of 24 from the field to hand the Bucks their first home loss since Feb. 26. His 11 3-pointers are the most in a single game in Clippers franchise history.

Soccer-Wolves sink Villa to keep European hopes alive

Wolverhampton Wanderers maintained their hopes of snatching a European spot for next season after an excellent volley from Jonny and an Ashley Young own goal helped them to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. Wolves moved a point ahead of West Ham United into seventh place, but David Moyes's side have a game in hand.

NHL roundup: Knights solidify wild-card position with win over Kraken

Jack Eichel had his first multi-goal game with Vegas, tallying twice, as the Golden Knights defeated the host Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Logan Thompson's bid for a second straight shutout was thwarted at 10:44 of the third period as Seattle's Alex Wennberg took a drop pass from Jared McCann and beat the screened goaltender from the slot. Thompson made 26 saves.

Soccer-Man City stay ahead of Liverpool, Brentford stun Chelsea

Manchester City maintained their slim advantage at the top of the Premier League with a routine 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday as Liverpool eased past Watford 2-0 to keep their title ambitions very much alive. Brentford pulled off a stunning 4-1 victory at Chelsea with Christian Eriksen among the scorers and Manchester United were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Tennis-Medvedev to undergo hernia operation, out for 'one to two months'

Russia's Daniil Medvedev will be out of action for one or two months as he goes under the knife to fix a hernia problem, the world number two said on Saturday, casting doubt over his participation at next month's French Open. Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open last year and lost in the Australian Open final to Rafa Nadal in January, will likely miss out on this month's Monte Carlo Masters as well as the ATP 1000 events in Madrid and Rome in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)