Left Menu

Pak skipper Babar Azam lauds his team effort after win over Aus in ODI series

After defeating Australia in the third and final ODI, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam lauded his team players for their effort.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 03-04-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 10:45 IST
Pak skipper Babar Azam lauds his team effort after win over Aus in ODI series
Team Pakistan (Photo/PCB-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After defeating Australia in the third and final ODI, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam lauded his team players for their effort. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr's respective three-wicket haul, followed by Babar Azam's unbeaten ton, helped Pakistan in defeating Australia by nine wickets in the third and final ODI, here at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

"We will take the car for a round or two (smiles). You need confidence after losing the first game. The credit goes to the players as they took responsibility and showed good efforts with the ball and the bat," said Babar Azam in a post-match presentation. "When you get early wickets, there is pressure on the opposition. Almost every bowler of ours executed their plans. There is pressure but you should your game. I try to take most of the pressure and back my boys," he added.

With this win, Pakistan claimed victory in the three-match ODI series against Australia, with a lead of 2-1. Chasing 211, Pakistan lost an early wicket of Fakhar Zaman at 24/1, who got caught by Labuschagne on Nathan Ellis' delivery. Later, skipper Babar Azam came to the crease with Imam-ul-Haq and the duo thrashed the Australian bowlers at every corner of the ground.

Babar scored 109* and Imam played an unbeaten knock of 89 runs and took Pakistan to the nine-wicket victory in just 37.5 overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
2
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022