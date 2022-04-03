Left Menu

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich extend lead to nine points with Freiburg win

Leon Goretzka celebrated his long-awaited comeback with the opening goal as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich won 4-1 away to top-four candidates Freiburg on Saturday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 03-04-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 15:12 IST
Bayern Munich vs Freiburg (Photo: Twitter/FC Bayern). Image Credit: ANI
Leon Goretzka celebrated his long-awaited comeback with the opening goal as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich won 4-1 away to top-four candidates Freiburg on Saturday. After the goalless first half, Goretzka headed in a Kimmich free-kick to give Bayern the lead. Christian Streich responded by introducing Nils Petersen and within seconds of entering the fray, the former Bayern striker exchanged passes out wide before racing into the box to collect from Christian Gunter and fire past Neuer.

Jamal Musiala then took advantage after a Nico Schlotterbeck slip to control a Lucas Hernandez cross and slam beyond Flekken with his first few touches. Kingsley Coman added a third from 18 yards, and substitute Marcel Sabitzer a routine fourth in added time, as Bayern moved nine points clear of the chasing pack. Later, Konrad Laimer scored a brace while Christopher Nkunku and Dani Olmo also netted as RB Leipzig continued their sublime form in 2022 with a comprehensive victory at the home of Borussia Dortmund.

This was Leipzig's fourth away win in a row. They have now done the double over Dortmund this season. The result leaves Dortmund nine points behind leaders Bayern, while Leipzig are in fourth, and dreaming of even better with just six games to go. (ANI)

