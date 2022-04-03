Left Menu

MS Dhoni becomes second Indian to play 350 T20s

Mahendra Singh Dhoni becomes the second Indian cricketer after Rohit Sharma to play 350 T20 matches in the Chennai Super Kings versus Punjab Kings match being played here at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-04-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 20:10 IST
MS Dhoni becomes second Indian to play 350 T20s
Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match (Image: CSK Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahendra Singh Dhoni becomes the second Indian cricketer after Rohit Sharma to play 350 T20 matches in the Chennai Super Kings versus Punjab Kings match being played here at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. Rohit Sharma leads the way with 372 T20 matches while MS Dhoni's former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina has played 336 T20 matches.

Out of the 350 T20 matches MS Dhoni has represented India in 98 T20 Internationals while he has played 222 T20 matches in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants. In Dhoni's 350th T20 match CSK will look to register their first win of the season after facing two consecutive defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022