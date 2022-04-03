MS Dhoni becomes second Indian to play 350 T20s

Mahendra Singh Dhoni becomes the second Indian cricketer after Rohit Sharma to play 350 T20 matches in the Chennai Super Kings versus Punjab Kings match being played here at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. Rohit Sharma leads the way with 372 T20 matches while MS Dhoni's former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina has played 336 T20 matches.

Out of the 350 T20 matches MS Dhoni has represented India in 98 T20 Internationals while he has played 222 T20 matches in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants. In Dhoni's 350th T20 match CSK will look to register their first win of the season after facing two consecutive defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. (ANI)

