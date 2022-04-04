Soccer-Palmeiras hammer Sao Paulo 4-0 to win state championship

Palmeiras won the Sao Paulo state championship as a thumping 4-0 victory over Sao Paulo on Sunday overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit and gave them their second title of 2022. The Copa Libertadores and South American Supercup holders lost the first leg 3-1 last week but were back in the game by halftime thanks to goals from Danilo and Ze Rafael.

Raphael Veiga got a decisive third two minutes into the second half and then grabbed another nine minutes from time to give the home side a 5-3 aggregate win. To complete Sao Paulo's miserable afternoon, they had right back Rafinha sent off in stoppage time.

It was Palmeiras' second Sao Paulo state title in three years and marked another triumph for their Portuguese coach. Abel Ferreira became the first non-South American coach to win the Copa Libertadores twice in November last year and this title was his fifth since joining the club in 2020.

Palmeiras are among the favourites to win the Brazilian first division, which kicks off next weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)