Soccer-Talking Points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the weekend Bundesliga games. FREIBURG APPEAL?

Freiburg have until Monday afternoon to lodge an appeal over Bayern Munich's use of 12 players on the pitch for several seconds after a substitution mix-up on Saturday. Freiburg, who lost 4-1, can appeal the result after Bayern's Kingsley Coman stayed on the pitch following his 86th-minute substitution because club officials had provided the fourth official with the wrong shirt number to display.

The winger had played on for about 16 seconds, in clear violation of German FA rules. Freiburg are battling for a Champions League spot. DORTMUND WOES

Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose is under mounting pressure following their 4-1 loss to RB Leipzig, with shouts of "Rose out" growing louder in his first season at the Ruhr valley club. Rose, however, has the backing of club chiefs and his team are unlikely to miss out on Champions League football -- the minimum goal for the season -- sitting in second place, six points ahead of third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

NKUNKU FOCUS Christopher Nkunku is quickly becoming one of the most exciting transfer prospects of the season after scoring one goal and helping set up two more in Leipzig's win over Dortmund.

The France midfielder has become the first player in the league this season with double-digit goals (16) and assists (11) and is reportedly on the wish list of several top European clubs.

