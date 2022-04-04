Is Chennai Super Kings missing its lucky charm Suresh Raina?

By Vipul Kashyap Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings lost their third match of the season against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The defending champions have been struggling right from the start of the league in the year 2020 too which was played in UAE and in both the seasons there is one more thing which is common and that is the absence of star batter, Suresh Raina. In 2020 when the league took place in UAE Raina decided to return home due to some personal reasons just before the start of the league. He kept himself isolated from the team for the entire season and CSK badly missed Mr IPL. The Yellow Army failed to make it to Play-offs for the first time ever.

CSK is once again struggling and they are missing their 'Chinna Thala' badly. The CSK management released Raina for the season and did not bid for him in the auction. The other franchises also did not show their interest in Raina and he remained unsold for the season. Now, fans are reacting and missing Suresh Raina and are comparing both seasons without the southpaw. Suresh Raina can be seen in the commentary box these days. Even if you look at the statistics then CSK has faced 14 defeats out of 22 matches in which Raina was not a part of the Playing XI with only 8 wins with a low win percentage of 36.36.

Suresh Raina has 5528 runs to his name in 205 IPL matches with 39 half-centuries and one century at a strike rate of 136.76. With three defeats in three matches Chennai is currently languishing at ninth place on the points table and they will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next encounter on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)