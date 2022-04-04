Left Menu

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal reveals he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer

Netherlands manager and former Manchester United head coach Louis van Gaal revealed that he has an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer.

Amsterdam | Updated: 04-04-2022 14:06 IST
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal reveals he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer
  • Netherlands

Netherlands manager and former Manchester United head coach Louis van Gaal revealed that he has an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer. The coach said that he has had radiation treatment 25 times so far. Van Gaal further added that he did not tell the Netherlands players of his illness and pointed out that his cancer is not terminal.

The 70-year-old made the announcement on the Dutch TV show Humberto on Sunday, as per goal.com. He said: "I think you don't tell people you work with like that because it might influence their choices, their decisions. So I thought they shouldn't know. You don't die from prostate cancer, at least not in 90 percent of the cases." "It is usually other underlying diseases that kill you. But I had a pretty aggressive form, got irradiated 25 times. Then you have a lot of management to do in order to go through life," Van Gaal added.

The Dutchman continued: "I had preferential treatment in the hospital. I was allowed in through the back door when I went to an appointment and was immediately pushed into another room." "I have been treated wonderfully. Of course you tell your friends and relatives about it. The fact that nothing has come out [in the media] yet also says something about my environment. That's great."

Van Gaal became Netherlands national team coach for the third time when he replaced Frank de Boer last year. Under his reign, Oranje are so far unbeaten, winning six and drawing three and they have also qualified for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (ANI)

