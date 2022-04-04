SA vs Ban: Keshav Maharaj shines as Proteas register massive 220 runs victory in 1st Test

Keshav Maharaj's seven-wicket haul and Simon Harmer's three wickets helped South Africa register a massive 220 run victory over Bangladesh to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series here at Kingsmead, Durban on Monday. Bangladesh were bowled out for just 53 runs in the second innings, their second-lowest total in Test history. Maharaj finished the match with figures of 7/32 in 10 overs. Simon Harmer picked up the other three wickets.

Resuming day five at 11/3, Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim was sent back to the pavilion in the very first over of the day. Maharaj trapped Rahim for a duck and followed it up by dismissing Liton Das for 2, reducing them to 16 for 5. Yasir Ali and Najmul Hossain Shanto, in an attempt to break South Africa's momentum, tried playing some aggressive shots, but Maharaj struck once again, bringing up his five-for by dismissing Ali.

Harmer soon got in on the act. After getting smashed for a six down the ground by Shanto, the off-spinner hit back with the scalp of Mehidy Hasan for a duck. Shanto and Taskin Ahmed were the only two batters who reached double digits for Bangladesh in their second innings. Shanto's resistance finally ended when he perished for 26, thanks to a smart stumping by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne. Maharaj picked up a wicket each in his final two overs and completed his seven-for as Bangladesh folded for 53.

The damage was done in the six-over of play towards stumps on day four where South Africa picked up three wickets after setting a final-innings target of 274. The visitors were always behind despite Mahmudul Hasan Joy's century in the first innings. Harmer, playing his first Test since November 2015, grabbed a four-for, giving Proteas a crucial 69-run lead going into the second innings.

Elgar was the star with the bat for South Africa with a fifty in each innings, including a crucial 64 that took South Africa to 204 in the second innings and helped set Bangladesh a tough target. With the win, South Africa booked their second spot in the World Test Championship standings where they are currently behind Australia with a win percentage of 66.66. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table at the 8th spot with a win percentage of 20.

The two teams will next clash in Port Elizebeth in the second and final Test, starting on Thursday. Brief score: South Africa 367/10 & 204/10 (Dean Elgar 64, Ryan Rickelton 39*; Ebadot Hossain 3/40) vs Bangladesh 298/10 & 53/10 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 26, Taskin Ahmed 14; Keshav Maharaj 7/32). (ANI)

