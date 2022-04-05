Left Menu

Funskool India acquires rights from Goliath to manufacture and market 'Sequence' game

Sequence is a combination of board and car game, can be played by two to 12 players.

Funskool India acquires rights from Goliath to manufacture and market 'Sequence' game
Chennai, Apr 5(PTI): Toy manufacturer Funskool India Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired the rights from international brand Goliath to manufacture and distribute popular game 'Sequence' in the country.

'Sequence' is a combination of board and car game, can be played by two to 12 players. It was developed by Doug Reuter in 1981.

''Funskool India always wants to bring the best of toys and games and this association with Goliath is another step towards it. We have always been a frontrunner in developing a catalogue of varied toys and games through extensive focus on innovation and development,'' Funskool India Ltd., CEO, R Jeswant said.

''We believe that this partnership will have a significant role in providing a unique energy of strengths to build the brands further'', he said.

Goliath Group General Manager ROW, Jorge Aguila-Collantes said, ''we are glad to have begun our cooperation with Funskool in the Indian market, we really believe this step will allow Sequence Brand to grow and become one of the top board game brands in the Indian market''.

Funskool has been expanding their base to widen their association with international toy manufacturers. The rules on mandatory certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for import of toys, makes Funskool India,a perfect partner for international toy manufacturers, the statement added.

