Golf-Woods says will play in this week's Masters

Reuters | Augusta | Updated: 05-04-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 20:51 IST
Golf-Woods says will play in this week's Masters
Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he will play in this week's Masters, marking the five-times champion's highly-anticipated return to competition from a car crash last year that nearly resulted in doctors amputating his right leg.

The 15-times major champion has not competed on the PGA Tour since the November 2020 Masters and cast serious doubt on his professional golfing future after suffering serious leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash.

