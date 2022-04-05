Left Menu

Golf-Severe weather suspends Masters practice

The Masters' second practice day was suspended on Tuesday after a storm swept across Augusta National, forcing players and spectators off the golf course. The grounds will not reopen with the forecast calling for more heavy rain later in the day. "The safety of everyone at Augusta National was the determining factor in the decision to suspend Tuesday's practice round and evacuate the grounds," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement.

Reuters | Augusta | Updated: 05-04-2022 23:41 IST
The Masters' second practice day was suspended on Tuesday after a storm swept across Augusta National, forcing players and spectators off the golf course. Another large crowd had flooded into the grounds with most looking to catch a glimpse of Tiger Woods, who earlier had confirmed that he will play the Masters despite suffering a career threatening leg injury 14-months ago in a car crash. Spectators were hustled off the course due to safety concerns over inclement weather. The grounds will not reopen with the forecast calling for more heavy rain later in the day.

"The safety of everyone at Augusta National was the determining factor in the decision to suspend Tuesday's practice round and evacuate the grounds," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement. Ticket purchasers will have the opportunity to buy the same tickets for next year's second practice day.

