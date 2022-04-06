Left Menu

Cricket-Stokes' plans on hold as he awaits result of knee scans

England all-rounder Ben Stokes said he is holding off from making plans until he gets the results of scans on a knee problem he struggled with during their tour of the West Indies last month.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 10:26 IST
Cricket-Stokes' plans on hold as he awaits result of knee scans
Ben Stokes (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

England all-rounder Ben Stokes said he is holding off from making plans until he gets the results of scans on a knee problem he struggled with during their tour of the West Indies last month. The 2022 County Championship begins on April 7, while several England players are already in action in the Indian Premier League.

"(With) my knee problems out in the Caribbean, I am getting all the scans ... so I literally can't make any plans until we see what is going on there," Stokes said on the Round the Wicket podcast on Tuesday. "At the moment, no training until I get these scans, then we find out what is going on, then hopefully can make a plan from there on."

England have won just one of their last 17 tests and pressure has been mounting on the team following a 4-0 Ashes series defeat by Australia and a 1-0 loss in the West Indies. Stokes said England had made progress in recent months but had let themselves down by "playing the situation over playing the man" at key points.

"(We need to) break it down a lot simpler and just go 'right, it's me against you' rather than me against the whole situation of this whole game," he added England return to action in June when they host New Zealand in a three-test series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022