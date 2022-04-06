Left Menu

Motorcycling-Marquez to return at Austin MotoGP after recovering from double vision

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will return to action at this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas following his recovery from double vision suffered after a crash in Indonesia, Honda said on Wednesday. "We have some work to do after missing two races and the whole Argentina weekend so I am not here to set one target at the moment.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 13:07 IST
Marc Marquez Image Credit: Flickr

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will return to action at this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas following his recovery from double vision suffered after a crash in Indonesia, Honda said on Wednesday. Marquez did not race at the Indonesian Grand Prix, the second round of the season, after a crash in the warm-up session and also sat out the Argentine Grand Prix a week ago.

The 29-year-old suffered a similar episode at the end of last season after a concussion sustained in a training crash. Honda said in a statement https://motogp.hondaracingcorporation.com/report/marquez-set-for-austin-return-as-espargaro-plots-revenge Marquez was returning after consultation and clearance from his medical team.

"Of course, I am very happy to be back, it's a great feeling to return and especially to do it at one of my favorite tracks," Marquez said. "We have some work to do after missing two races and the whole Argentina weekend so I am not here to set one target at the moment. There are many things to do and consider, but the important thing is that we are back on the bike this weekend."

