Left Menu

Soccer-Nordic countries to make joint bid for women's Euro 2025

The joint bid is supported by the Faroe Islands and Iceland, and a final version will be submitted in October. "All Nordic football associations agree about the importance of organising major championships in our countries, and together we have great ambitions for the development of women's football," said Karl-Erik Nilsson, president of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF).

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 14:22 IST
Soccer-Nordic countries to make joint bid for women's Euro 2025

The Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden announced on Wednesday that they will launch a joint bid to host the 2025 European Women's Championship, formally entering a crowded field to secure the tournament. The joint bid is supported by the Faroe Islands and Iceland, and a final version will be submitted in October.

"All Nordic football associations agree about the importance of organising major championships in our countries, and together we have great ambitions for the development of women's football," said Karl-Erik Nilsson, president of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF). "We know that a UEFA Women's Euro in the Nordic countries will strengthen the women's football, and become an unforgettable experience for both players and supporters."

Poland, Switzerland, Ukraine and France are also in the race to host the 16-team event, with the winning bid expected to be selected at the end of this year. The next edition of the women's European Championship, originally scheduled for 2021 but postponed by 12 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is to be held in England in July this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022