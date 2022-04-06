Left Menu

Babar, Brathwaite & Cummins nominated for ICC men's Player of the Month award

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 14:48 IST
Babar, Brathwaite & Cummins nominated for ICC men's Player of the Month award
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

International captains Babar Azam from Pakistan, Kraigg Brathwaite of West Indies and Australia's Pat Cummins have been shortlisted for the ICC men's Player of the Month award following their outstanding individual performances in March.

In women's category, England bowler Sophie Ecclestone, and run-machines Rachael Haynes (Australia) and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) are in the running to scoop the award following stellar performances in the recently concluded ODI World Cup.

The winners will be announced next week.

Babar played an integral part in Pakistan's batting during the recent series against Australia, amassing 390 runs during the month in Tests, including a record-breaking 196 in the second Test to salvage a draw. In addition, his efforts at the crease in the two ODI matches during the month saw Babar score 57 and 114 respectively, with the latter helping his side chase down an imposing target of 349 set by Australia. This is the second time he's featured on the short-list for the ICC Player of the Month award, after winning in April 2021.

West Indies skipper and opening batter Brathwaite led from the front during the recently-concluded successful WTC series against England, scoring 341 runs at an average of 85.25. He scored a monumental 160 from 489 balls in the second Test in response to England's big first innings total. This mammoth innings ensured a drawn second Test and provided the platform for his side to clinch the series by winning the final showdown in Grenada.

Cummins, on the other hand, stood out for his bowling performances in unforgiving conditions during the WTC Test series which was dominated by run scoring.

He led his side to victory in Pakistan with a match-winning spell, taking 5 for 56 in the first innings and following it up with 3 for 23 in the second innings of the final test. Taking 12 wickets at an average of 22.50 helped Cummins secure his first nomination in the ICC Player of the Month awards.

In women's category, Ecclestone was nominated for the second time following her outstanding bowling performances which helped steer her side to the World Cup final. She took 20 wickets during the calendar month at an average of 12.85.

Haynes too was at the forefront of Australia's unbeaten run through to the World Cup Final, scoring 429 runs in the eight matches at an average of 61.28 and a healthy strike rate of 84.28 during the month. Wolvaardt, on the other hand, played a critical role in taking South Africa to the semi-finals. She was the tournament's leading run-scorer, amassing 433 runs at an average of 54.12, passing 50 on five occasions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022