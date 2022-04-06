Left Menu

Varma's wide range of shots and foot work leaves Shastri impressed

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 17:12 IST
Former India coach Ravi Shastri is hugely impressed with the performance of young Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Varma, who is in his debut IPL season, scored a fine 61 against Rajasthan Royals in the game played last week. ''He has shown a lot of potential in both the innings he has played for Mumbai Indians. I am impressed looking at his wide range of shots- front foot, back foot, sweep,'' Shastri told Star Sports.

''There's a lot of variation in his shot selection. His composure, body language and temperament is very good for a young player. He's batted very confidently. This player has the potential to go ahead.'' Shastri also claimed that Varma along with Suryakumar Yadav will make the Mumbai Indians' middle-order strong.

''He has shown positive intent with his batting and these are good signs for Mumbai Indians. Once Suryakumar Yadav is back in the playing eleven, Mumbai's middle-order will be strong.'' PTI BS AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

