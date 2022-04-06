Left Menu

IPL 2022: RR pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile to miss remainder of season due to Injury

Winning two out of three matches, Rajasthan Royals, the number one team on the points table, have suffered a setback after Nathan Coulter Nile has been ruled out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 17:59 IST
IPL 2022: RR pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile to miss remainder of season due to Injury
Nathan Coulter-Nile (Photo: Rajasthan Royals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Winning two out of three matches, Rajasthan Royals, the number one team on the points table, have suffered a setback after Nathan Coulter Nile has been ruled out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The Australian pacer has suffered an injury during Rajasthan's first match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad where he felt discomfort while bowling and was unable to complete the over. He was later rested in the next two matches.

Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday announced that the pacer has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. A video was posted on the Twitter account of Rajasthan Royals where CoulterNile was bid farewell with applause. "Until we meet again, NCN. Speedy recovery," Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

Rajasthan had bought CoulterNile for Rs 2 crore in the mega auction 2022. Prior to this, he was part of the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL. Nathan Coulter-Nile played against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of Rajasthan Royals this season, in which he proved to be very expensive and he conceded 48 runs in 3 overs. The dismissal of Coulter-Nile has dealt a big blow to the Rajasthan team as he was a great option both in bowling and batting simultaneously. However, Rajasthan Royals are yet to announce the replacement for Nathan Coulter Nile. Now it will be interesting to see who will replace Team Nile in the squad. He was able to play only in the first match in the second and third matches he was rested due to injury. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022